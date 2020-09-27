2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9621/41
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Cashmere grey, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
4.3
of 5
20
Reviews
ChantalH
27/09/2020
South Africa
Philips Viva airfryer
It does everything it says. Quick and easy. Love my airfryer. My cholesterol count dropped. Thank you Philips for a great product.
Pros
Quick and easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-27
Manny42
11/09/2020
South Africa
An Amazing Product
I absolutely love this product it's a great convenience. Easy to use. Easy to maintain. A pleasure and delight to use , I can prepare meals quickly and its healthy for my family. Best product I invested in for my kitchen highly recommend this fantastic airfryer.
Pros
Great convenience, easy to use. Simple to maintain.
Cons
None it's perfect
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-11
Thandie Mai2
10/09/2020
South Africa
Viva Collection Airfryer
It's outstanding how I am now making healthier meals that are delicious in my home. It's convenient for moms on the go like me.
Cons
I can't seem to cook potatoes well.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-10
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-10
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness