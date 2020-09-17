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2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last

Discontinued

Kettle

HD9320/23

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed to last

The robust metal electric kettle HD9320 has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

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Made to have a long life time

Designed to last

  • 1.7 liter

  • 2200 W

  • Brushed metal

Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body

Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body is made to have a long lifetime.

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

Easy to read water level indicator

Easy to read water level indicator

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Unmatched quality

I've been using this kettle for more than 2 years, I'm very impressed by the quality, no issues as yet. Strong stainless body and very good looking.

Pros

Great look, great quality

Cons

None so far

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle

Date of Use 2018-09-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle

Date of Use 2018-09-17

10/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Excellent Kettle Choice

The Philips Kettle is perfectly designed in a metal finish that adds a modern touch to the appliances.Super easy to use and quick as well.Did not go wrong with purchasing this stylish kettle.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle

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