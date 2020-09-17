2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to last
The robust metal electric kettle HD9320 has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.
1.7 liter
2200 W
Brushed metal
Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body is made to have a long lifetime.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pietkapp
17/09/2020
South Africa
Unmatched quality
I've been using this kettle for more than 2 years, I'm very impressed by the quality, no issues as yet. Strong stainless body and very good looking.
Pros
Great look, great quality
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle
Date of Use 2018-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle
Date of Use 2018-09-17
2Snaze
10/10/2019
South Africa
Excellent Kettle Choice
The Philips Kettle is perfectly designed in a metal finish that adds a modern touch to the appliances.Super easy to use and quick as well.Did not go wrong with purchasing this stylish kettle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9320/23 Kettle