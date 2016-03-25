2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9305/23
Designed to last
The metal electric kettle HD9305, made of rust resistant stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime
1.5 liter
2200 W
Brushed metal
Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.
Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
3.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Elbon
25/03/2016
United Kingdom
A very good robust kettle.
This kettle has modern look and works very well. Has a good non drip spout. Easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle
Sosunjey
22/04/2017
United Kingdom
Good design
Been using for 3 months & no issues. Like the design where you can remove the top for easy refill. My refill is from a water dispenser. I am able to open the top cover & refill easily.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle
Disgruntled
28/11/2019
South Africa
Defective Kettle
We have the HD9305/23 kettle for about 3 years (so out of warranty) and it developed a leak. On inspection I found that an extremely flimsy grommet is used to seal the entry of the sight level tube into the kettle. Being such an expensive item, one would expect better R&D to be undertaken and for the product to last longer. Being out of warranty and a product specific replacement part. This leaves me with no choice but to drive approx. 50km round trip to Philtec; purchase a (hopefully upgraded) grommet and repair the kettle.
This review was made for HD9305/23 Kettle
This review was made for HD9305/23 Kettle