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2 year warranty

All series

  • Designed to last
  • Designed to last

Discontinued

Kettle

HD9305/23

3

| (4) Reviews

Designed to last

The metal electric kettle HD9305, made of rust resistant stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime

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Rust resistant stainless steel

Designed to last

  • 1.5 liter

  • 2200 W

  • Brushed metal

Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

3

25/03/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A very good robust kettle.

This kettle has modern look and works very well. Has a good non drip spout. Easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle

22/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good design

Been using for 3 months & no issues. Like the design where you can remove the top for easy refill. My refill is from a water dispenser. I am able to open the top cover & refill easily.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD9305/26 Kettle

28/11/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Defective Kettle

We have the HD9305/23 kettle for about 3 years (so out of warranty) and it developed a leak. On inspection I found that an extremely flimsy grommet is used to seal the entry of the sight level tube into the kettle. Being such an expensive item, one would expect better R&D to be undertaken and for the product to last longer. Being out of warranty and a product specific replacement part. This leaves me with no choice but to drive approx. 50km round trip to Philtec; purchase a (hopefully upgraded) grommet and repair the kettle.

This review was made for HD9305/23 Kettle

This review was made for HD9305/23 Kettle

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