2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9270/80
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
Rapid Air technology
1.2Kg, 6.2L
Black / Copper
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.
Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a HomeID community
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.