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2 year warranty

All series

  • HD9270_81__F_RGB.tif
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • HD9280_top_airfryer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • HD9270_81__F_RGB.tif
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • HD9280_top_airfryer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL

Discontinued

3000 SeriesAirfryer XL

HD9270/80

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thanks to Rapid Air technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2Kg, 6.2L

  • Black / Copper

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Recipes personalized to your preferences

Recipes personalized to your preferences

Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

Keep warm function

Keep warm function

Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.

  3. Available only in countries with a HomeID community

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.