2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
Rapid Air technology
1.2Kg, 6.2L
White
+ 1 accessory
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.
Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
4.4
of 5
69
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Samelihle
19/10/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Air fryer
I love this product, the variety of cooking different ingredients at the same time. The health benefits of hardly using oil to cook. This product provides so many possibilities for different ingredients
Pros
Easy to clean and fast and tasteful food
Cons
Bulku
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Date of Use 2023-09-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Date of Use 2023-09-19
Lottie27
15/10/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Convenient and super easy
Like everything about this product Recommend to anyone with small family looking for economical and convenience
Pros
Fast easy to clean
Cons
Size
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Date of Use 2023-09-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Date of Use 2023-09-14
Gaveeee
18/09/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Amazing
I won my air fryer in a competition. So I thought ag just an air fryer. Well let me tell you this air fryer is so fancy. I am over the moon and it has changed meal times. Thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Date of Use 2024-05-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL
Date of Use 2024-05-18
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a HomeID community
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.