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All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270
  • Front Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270
  • Front Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9270

Discontinued

3000 SeriesAirfryer XL

HD9270/01

4.4

| (69) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thanks to Rapid Air technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2Kg, 6.2L

  • White

  • + 1 accessory

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Recipes personalized to your preferences

Recipes personalized to your preferences

Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

Keep warm function

Keep warm function

Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

69

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

19/10/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Air fryer

I love this product, the variety of cooking different ingredients at the same time. The health benefits of hardly using oil to cook. This product provides so many possibilities for different ingredients

Pros

Easy to clean and fast and tasteful food

Cons

Bulku

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2023-09-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2023-09-19

15/10/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Convenient and super easy

Like everything about this product Recommend to anyone with small family looking for economical and convenience

Pros

Fast easy to clean

Cons

Size

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2023-09-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2023-09-14

18/09/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Amazing

I won my air fryer in a competition. So I thought ag just an air fryer. Well let me tell you this air fryer is so fancy. I am over the moon and it has changed meal times. Thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2024-05-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3000 Series HD9270/91 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2024-05-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.

  3. Available only in countries with a HomeID community

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.