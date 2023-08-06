ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Essential Airfryer XL
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Packaging photograph Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90
  • Product Lifestyle Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9261/90

Discontinued

EssentialAirfryer XL

HD9261/90

3

| (1) Review

Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

7 times faster airflow for crispier results**

Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2kg, 5 portions

  • Black

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast circulating superheated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

XL size, 1.2kg cooking capacity

XL size, 1.2kg cooking capacity

The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

We all have our favorite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favorite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favorite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

06/08/2023

South Africa

South Africa

Essential XL Philips air fryer

The inside coating is discoloured or coming off. Unhappy

Pros

I do like this air fryer

Cons

Unhappy about the inside coating

This review was made for Essential HD9261/90 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2023-02-06

This review was made for Essential HD9261/90 Airfryer XL

Date of Use 2023-02-06

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

  2. Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer

  3. Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom