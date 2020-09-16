2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Cashmere grey
800 g
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
4.8
of 5
98
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Mr B.
16/09/2020
South Africa
Cooks Fast and easy..and easy to clean
I cook anything and everythig in my airfryer and end up with one utencil to clean ..it even goes camping with me..ive recomended it to Friends and family
Pros
Exelent product..cooks fast and easy so easy to clean..also i only use the one utencil to cook a full meal
Cons
Only have one airfryer..need to get another to stay permanetly in my camper.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9217/63 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9217/63 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-03-15
Wesl
15/09/2020
South Africa
The best!
The most amazing appliance that I have. Best decision that I've ever made!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9217/63 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-08-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9217/63 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-08-15
Saanvi07
11/09/2020
South Africa
Best and favorite appliances in my kitchen
Philips Air Fryer is a must in every home. User friendly Quick and easy tasty healthy meals Almost no oil at all. Fry's , bakes, cooks all in one. From the freezer into the fryer and ready in no time. Easy to clean up and maintain
Pros
Most convenient and efficient to prepare meals.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9217/63 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-09-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9217/63 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-09-11
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.