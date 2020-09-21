2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White
800 g
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
4.8
of 5
98
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
FastCook
21/09/2020
South Africa
Healthy, Tasty, Fast
I am in awe with this Airfryer which I got 2 weeks ago and have been using it almost daily. I tried potatoes, chicken, a pork roast and steak and every piece was cooked to perfection! The Timer and Temp Control Settings are easy to use to ensure a perfectly cooked meal. The Rapid Air Technology makes Frying, Grilling and Baking a Healthy experience. My food came out crispy outside, while tender inside. This particular Airfryer is ideal for a small family, unless you cook in batches.
Pros
80% Less Fat, thus more Healthier way of Cooking
Cons
This particular Model may be a tad small for a bigger family, unless you cook in batches.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-08-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2020-08-21
Hailo
02/09/2020
South Africa
Kitchen must have
This is truly a kitchen must have, I would recommend first getting a airfryer before a stove as this one of the best cooking gadgets out there
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2018-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2018-09-02
Caroline44
02/09/2020
South Africa
Product is easy to use
Safe, easy to use for making a quick meal by my boys
Pros
Quick cooking turnaround and healthy options without using oil
Cons
I wish I bought a bigger unit
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.