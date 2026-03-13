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2 year warranty
Jamie Oliver Steamer
Discontinued
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HD9132/00
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Jamie Oliver Steamer HD9132/00 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Jamie Oliver Steamer
All (5)
Does this Philips steamer have a boil-dry protection?
How do I use the Philips steamer flavour booster?
What can I steam in the Philips steamer?
How do I clean my Philips steamer?
How do I make food that requires a different steaming time?