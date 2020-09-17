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2 year warranty

All series

  • Pure taste of steamed food
  • Pure taste of steamed food

Discontinued

Daily CollectionSteamer

HD9115/10

5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Pure taste of steamed food

Steam with perfect settings for every meal.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With Aroma infuser

Pure taste of steamed food

  • 5 L 900 W

  • Manual timer

  • Aroma Infuser

  • Plastic, white/beige

Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

Food set timer for fish, vegetables, rice and more

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

17/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Unbeatable quality

I've been using my steamer over 2 years, haven't had any problems. Very easy to use product. I'm so impressed I'm busy changing all my appliances to Phillips. The Phillips range is amazing.

Pros

Great quality, Easy to use

Cons

I am yet to discover a con

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer

Date of Use 2019-09-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer

Date of Use 2019-09-17

02/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Love it

This product makes my life so much easier, I recently starting a healthy eating plan and together with my busy life style the steamer is my number one gadget at the moment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer

Date of Use 2019-09-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer

Date of Use 2019-09-02

08/04/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Innovative device

Amazing, incredible and healthy way of making food.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer

Date of Use 2019-03-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer

Date of Use 2019-03-08

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 