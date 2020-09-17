2 year warranty
Discontinued
Pure taste of steamed food
Steam with perfect settings for every meal.
5 L 900 W
Manual timer
Aroma Infuser
Plastic, white/beige
The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
5.0
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Pietkapp
17/09/2020
South Africa
Unbeatable quality
I've been using my steamer over 2 years, haven't had any problems. Very easy to use product. I'm so impressed I'm busy changing all my appliances to Phillips. The Phillips range is amazing.
Pros
Great quality, Easy to use
Cons
I am yet to discover a con
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer
Date of Use 2019-09-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer
Date of Use 2019-09-17
Hailo
02/09/2020
South Africa
Love it
This product makes my life so much easier, I recently starting a healthy eating plan and together with my busy life style the steamer is my number one gadget at the moment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer
Date of Use 2019-09-02
EmílioMM
08/04/2020
South Africa
Verified buyer
Innovative device
Amazing, incredible and healthy way of making food.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer
Date of Use 2019-03-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9115/10 Steamer
Date of Use 2019-03-08
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers