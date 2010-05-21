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  • Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    HD7583/50

    Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

    Elegant metallic Philips coffeemaker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffeemaker. This coffeemaker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage.

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    Viva Collection Coffee maker

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    Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

    holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design

    • With glass jug
    • Silver
    The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

    The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

    The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

    Illuminated power switch

    Illuminated power switch

    Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

    Cord storage

    Cord storage

    For easy storage of redundant cord length.

    Drip stop

    Drip stop

    Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Detachable swing filter for easy handling

    Detachable swing filter for easy handling

    Comfortable grip for a steady pour

    The handle of the coffee machines jug is designed in such a way as to provide a comfortable and steady grip even if the jug is completely filled.

    1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

    The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Steel silver
      Bowl, cover, pusher
      Plastic (polypropylene)

    • Accessories

      Jug
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1000  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      88  cm
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Brewing time
      9  minute(s)
      Coffee jug type
      Glas aroma jug

    • Design

      Color
      Silver

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions (L x D x H)
      220 x 220 x 290  mm
      Product weight
      1.42  kg
      Water tank capacity
      1.2  l
      Packaging weight
      1.94  kg
      Max capacity in cups of coffee
      10 to 15 cups

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      Dishwasher-safe parts
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Drip-stop
      Yes
      Translucent water tank
      Yes
      Illuminated power switch
      Yes
      Detachable filter holder
      Yes
      Dish-washer-proof parts
      Yes

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