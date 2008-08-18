Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4755/00 comes with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.
Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, rice with soup.
Reheat function for fresh rice instantly
Use the reheating mode of the Philips pressure rice cooker to warm up rice that has cooled down.
Nutritional Keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours
Use the keep warm function to keep rice or dishes warm for a longer period of time, without losing food nutrition and taste. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keep warm mode
Large LCD with program and timer display
LCD display to show program selection clearly. It also display cooking time, clock and timer setting
Easy-to-program timer ensures rice and meal is ready on time
Use the timer for the rice cooking functions and the steam, stew, congee cooking and soup cooking mode. Timer cooking can preset up to 23 hours
Swing handle for easy carrying
Convenient and safe to carry the Philips rice cooker away from the kitchen, or to serve rice in dinning room.
Durable, extra-thick non-stick inner pot
Detachable and washable inner lid
Artificial Intelligence control for fresh & nutritious meals
Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs
5 food menus for more healthy varieties
It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, stew, cake
Dedicated program for cooking small portions
Small amount cooking program is for rice menu only
Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
Cool surface, easy to access with one touch button
Technical Specifications
Design specifications
Materials of main body
Plastic - PP
Color(s)
Sparkling white
Height
256
mm
Width
255
mm
Weight appliance
4.3
kg
Depth
271
mm
Weight (incl. packaging)
5.3
kg
Accessories
Plastic steam tray
Yes
Measuring cup
Yes
Rice scoop
Yes
Soup scoop
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
1.0
m
Voltage
220V (China); 220-240
V
Frequency
50Hz (China); 50/60
Hz
Wattage
825W (China); 900
W
Capacity
1.8/10
Litres / cups
Inner pot capacity
5 Litres
General specifications
5 cooking menu
Yes
Reheat function for
fresh rice instantly
Swing handle for easy carrying
Yes
Detachable power cord for convenient storage
Yes
Durable, extra thick inner pot ensures even result