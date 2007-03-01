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    Aluminium Collection Kettle

    HD4690/00

    Crystal clear

    Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on.

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    Aluminium Collection Kettle

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    Crystal clear

    Best durable anti-scale filter on the market

    • 1.5 L 2400 W
    • Blue light base
    • Aluminium
    • Spring lid
    Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

    Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

    Blue light ring illuminates the base of the kettle, giving it an even more distinguished look and clear indication whether the kettle is switched on.

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

    Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

    Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand, for an easy grip.

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Cool wall for a safe touch

    Cool wall for a safe touch

    The kettle exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

    Bell rings when your water is ready

    Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

    Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

    Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      aluminium
      Materials
      • Heating element: Stainless steel
      • Housing: Stainless steel
      • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
      Weight appliance
      1.65  kg

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      16.2x27.7x23.6  cm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      27.3x22.6x31.8  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      1.5  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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