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2 year warranty

All series

Kettle

Discontinued

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Kettle

HD4667/20

Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Kettle

  • PDF file, 582.1 kB
  • 11 March 2024

The robust metal electric Philips kettle has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean.

  • PDF file
  • 21 April 2024

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