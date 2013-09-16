2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast and easy boiling
Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.
1.5 liter
3000 W
Black silver
Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Merk
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Product! - Does just what it says!! - Happy to Recommend!!!
Wanted a smallish kettle to fit limited space !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Alex101
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Product! - Does just what it says!! - Happy to Recommend!!!
Wanted a smallish kettle to fit limited space !!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Terry55
13/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great for a quick cuppa
This kettle is very efficient. I like the fact that you can boil as little as one cup of water and it boils really fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4646/75 Kettle