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  • Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    HD3015/47

    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal

    Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can generate more heat and transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.

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    Daily Collection Rice cooker

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    Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal

    Bring you the great taste through"Big Pot Effect"

    • 1.5L
    • 650W
    1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

    1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier

    1.5mm 5-layer inner pot for even heating, cooks rice tastier.

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Swing handle for easy carrying

    Convenient and safe to carry the Philips multicooker away from the kitchen, or to serve dishes in dinning room

    One touch button for easy control

    One touch button for easy control

    One press button to control cook or keep warm, with clear light on the panel to show cooking status

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Automatic rice cooking

    Rice cooking and keep warm conveniently

    Detachable power cord for convenient storage.

    Detachable power cord for convenient storage.

    Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

    Golden coating ensures inner pot durable and non-stick.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula
      • Steaming tray/basket

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Capacity bowl
      1.5L  l
      Power
      650  W
      Voltage
      230  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Grey
      Color of control panel
      Silver

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Tin Plate

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