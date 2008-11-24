Pure Essentials Collection Toaster
Have it your way, exactly your way
This Philips toaster HD2686/30 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.
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Pure Essentials Collection Toaster
Have it your way, exactly your way Toaster for different types of bread 2 slot 3 function electronic White Extra long slot Evenly toasts thick or thin slices
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread
High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.
Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread
Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.
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Design specifications
Materials
Housing: metal/plastic (PC/ABS), chrome plated top Color(s)
White, metal and red
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
1500
W Cord length
0.85
m Frequency
50/60
Hz Slot size (L x W x H)
152X30X130
mm
General specifications
Automatic safety shut-off
Yes Multiple toast settings
8
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