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  • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way

    Pure Essentials Collection Toaster

    HD2686/30

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This Philips toaster HD2686/30 enables you to prepare the kind of toast you want, thanks to the extra long, extra wide slots. The eight digital browning settings give you full control so you get the crispy toasted bread you like.

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    Pure Essentials Collection Toaster

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    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Toaster for different types of bread

    • 2 slot
    • 3 function electronic
    • White
    • Extra long slot
    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread

    Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.

    Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread

    Extralong slots to fit all kinds of bread.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Housing: metal/plastic (PC/ABS), chrome plated top
      Color(s)
      White, metal and red

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1500  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      152X30X130  mm

    • General specifications

      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes
      Multiple toast settings
      8

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