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  • Great toast, easy cleaning Great toast, easy cleaning Great toast, easy cleaning

    Toaster

    HD2683/50

    Great toast, easy cleaning

    Elegant metallic toaster for toast to anyone's taste. Features integrated warming rack to easily warm up buns, rolls and croissants, seven browning settings, defrost and reheat setting. Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

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    Great toast, easy cleaning

    Removable deep crumb tray

    • 2 slot
    • 3 function
    • Silver grey
    Large slots to fit different types of bread

    Large slots to fit different types of bread

    Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slots.

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants

    Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Seven toast settings to make toast the way you like it

    Seven toast settings to make toast the way you like it

    Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

    Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
      Color(s)
      Steel Silver

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1000  W
      Cord length
      0.9  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      136 x 32 x 130  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes

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