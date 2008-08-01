Toaster
Great toast, easy cleaning
Elegant metallic toaster for toast to anyone's taste. Features integrated warming rack to easily warm up buns, rolls and croissants, seven browning settings, defrost and reheat setting. Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
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Great toast, easy cleaning Removable deep crumb tray 2 slot 3 function Silver grey Large slots to fit different types of bread
Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slots.
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time
Seven toast settings to make toast the way you like it
Defrost setting to defrost and toast in one go
Reheat setting warms or further browns just toasted bread
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Design specifications
Materials
Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top Color(s)
Steel Silver
Technical specifications
Voltage
220-240
V Power
1000
W Cord length
0.9
m Frequency
50/60
Hz Slot size (L x W x H)
136 x 32 x 130
mm
General specifications
Cord storage
Yes Non-slip feet
Yes Automatic safety shut-off
Yes
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