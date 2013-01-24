Home
    Toaster with variable width slots and browning control to have great toast your way. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to defrost and reheat function. Safe to use thanks to high lift feature and cool wall exterior. See all benefits

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black / Metal brush

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Cord length
        0,85  m
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        136x32x131  mm

