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  • More taste less time More taste less time More taste less time

    Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker

    HD2105/46

    More taste less time

    With intelligent cooking system,Philips Electric Pressure Cooker safely provides a variety of delicious meals in no time.

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    Daily Collection Electric Pressure Cooker

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    More taste less time

    The safe way to pressure cook

    • Manual
    • 5 liter
    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Durable and non-stick inner pot

    Aluminum alloy inner pot is durable and offers more effective heat conduction. Special colored Whitford golden coating is anti-scratch and non-stick.

    Easy-to-program timer indicates the cooking progress

    Easy-to-program timer indicates the cooking progress

    Easy-to-program timer indicates the cooking progress

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell for easy cleaning

    Stainless steel outer shell is exquisite and easy-to-clean

    Easy to clean detachable inner lid

    Easy to clean detachable inner lid

    Easy to clean detachable inner lid

    Auto pressure release to ensure safety

    In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.

    Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

    Nutritional baking feature brings cripsy taste

    0-60 mins adjustable period to keep pressure

    Keep-pressure time can be adjusted from 0 to 60 mins based on different needs on taste and the characteristic of different food.

    Knob design for convenience

    Simply turn the knob to select menu listed around and set keep-pressure time.

    8 safety protection systems

    8 safety protection systems

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials of main body
      Stainless Steel
      Color(s)
      Silver
      Color of control panel
      Black

    • Accessories

      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Ladle
      Y
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Wattage
      900  W
      Capacity
      5  Litres / cups
      Efficiency level
      L3

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