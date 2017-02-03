Great iron. Some pros and cons though. Very large and my hands are a little small (I thought they were average!) to handle this iron properly. It's heavy and the handle is larger than my other iron (also a Philips). I also can't reach the spray with my finger while holding the iron - I have to shift my whole hand in order to do this. It's great at ironing anything but personally I think it's hopeless without the steam function ON. Really carefree ironing and it's great to go down the ironing pile without having to work out what to do next to avoid burning anything. Would suit a novice with large hands, dare I say it, a man or a male teenager!! I have a penchant for ironing damp clothes and this is something this iron is definitely NOT good at. It seems to do something to the material detector within the iron and thinks the material is more delicate than it is and therefore reduces the heat, making the ironing ineffective. Prefer my older Philips iron for my damp clothes/sheets. Yes, I'd buy this again, but there could be a few design tweaks for me to make it perfect.