2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.
2400 W
140 g steam boost
ECO
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Willdill
30/09/2019
South Africa
Takes the Eina! out of ironing
From the first steam-iron we used, this Philips EcoCare has proven to be the best so far! It makes the dreaded job of ironing so easy by presenting caring features to even the least experienced users.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/32 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/32 Steam iron
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting