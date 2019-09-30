ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy
  • 100% steam power, 20%* less energy

Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3720/32

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.

See all benefits

with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • 2400 W

  • 140 g steam boost

  • ECO

Steam boost up to 140 g

Steam boost up to 140 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

30/09/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Takes the Eina! out of ironing

From the first steam-iron we used, this Philips EcoCare has proven to be the best so far! It makes the dreaded job of ironing so easy by presenting caring features to even the least experienced users.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/32 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/32 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting