2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2300 W
40 g/min continuous steam
140 g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
Awards
4.6
of 5
37
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Jewel
02/10/2019
South Africa
Steam
Excellent Steam Iron , I tried many brands . This brands just does it for me. Gives me exactly what I need in an iron .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/20 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/20 Steam iron
Syllybee
07/07/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very easy, functional iron
Good level of steam, making ironing easy. At first thought it would be a little heavy for me but it glides easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Worldryder
15/08/2019
United Kingdom
Fast and easy
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Would recommend. Always in a rush and the iron heats up fast and is great on thick material. Love the steam feature just make sure u have the jug ready to top up
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate