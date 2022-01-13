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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron GC2146/44
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed PlusSteam iron

GC2146/44

4.5

| (60) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

1 award

Fast from start to finish

EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

Fast from start to finish

  • 2100 W

  • 110g steam boost

  • 30g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

2100 W to heat up quickly

2100 W to heat up quickly

Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

Less refilling with the large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.5

of 5

60

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

13/01/2022

South Africa

South Africa

The best product ever

It's the best product compared to other brands I've used philips make life easy and I've been using philips iron for more than 5yrs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-07-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron

Date of Use 2021-07-13

24/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

The iron is perfect

It is light and irons smoothly. It is fast and quickly gets the job done.

Pros

Light and smooth

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-08-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-08-24

07/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Really does speed up your ironing

It has cut down my time spent on ironing especially large items like curtains.

Pros

Quicker, removes difficult creases and the ceramic sole plate is a dream!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-03-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron

Date of Use 2020-03-07

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