2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast from start to finish
EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.
Ironing brand
2100 W
110g steam boost
30g/min continuous steam
Ceramic soleplate
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Less refilling with the large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go
Awards
4.5
of 5
60
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Zee45
13/01/2022
South Africa
The best product ever
It's the best product compared to other brands I've used philips make life easy and I've been using philips iron for more than 5yrs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-07-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron
Date of Use 2021-07-13
Lizzy007
24/09/2020
South Africa
The iron is perfect
It is light and irons smoothly. It is fast and quickly gets the job done.
Pros
Light and smooth
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-08-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-08-24
ThiloG
07/09/2020
South Africa
Really does speed up your ironing
It has cut down my time spent on ironing especially large items like curtains.
Pros
Quicker, removes difficult creases and the ceramic sole plate is a dream!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-03-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed Plus GC2146/44 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-03-07