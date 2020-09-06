2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy and effective
EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.
Ironing brand
Steam boost up to 90 g
Non-stick soleplate
Anti-scale
Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Awards
4.5
of 5
43
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
06/09/2020
South Africa
https://www.philips.co.za/c-p/GC1741_70/easyspeed-
Been using my Phillips iron for years, no issues . Works perfectly.
Pros
No issues
Cons
No issues
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1741/70 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1741/70 Steam iron
Date of Use 2018-09-06
Sleepyhead57
12/05/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A lovely light iron
It’s light, so it’s easier to manage when you have arthritis in your hands, it glides easily, its steam is steady and irons beautifully. I nearly rejected buying it because others felt the cord is too short. In my opinion, it’s long enough but if you have to plug in away from your ironing board, that may hinder. For me, it’s not a problem. Glad I bought it
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron
Suecatt
03/05/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great little iron
Very pleased with this. I wanted one not too heavy and this furs the bill. It has a lovely pointed top to iron into those difficult places too. Easy to fill and good rate of steam. It suits me perfectly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron
Than predecessor range Comfort