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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1741/70

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1741/70

4.5

| (43) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

1 award

Easy and effective

EasySpeed iron makes you are your ironing easy and effective with lots of steam to remove tough creases, non-stick soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics, Calc Clean function for durable performance.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

4 steam settings for better ironing results

Easy and effective

  • Steam boost up to 90 g

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Anti-scale

220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

220 ml water tank for longer ironing sessions

Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

4 steam settings for better results on different fabrics

Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

Calc Clean slider for durable steam performance

This steam iron can be used with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

43

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

2

06/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

https://www.philips.co.za/c-p/GC1741_70/easyspeed-

Been using my Phillips iron for years, no issues . Works perfectly.

Pros

No issues

Cons

No issues

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1741/70 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1741/70 Steam iron

Date of Use 2018-09-06

12/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

A lovely light iron

It’s light, so it’s easier to manage when you have arthritis in your hands, it glides easily, its steam is steady and irons beautifully. I nearly rejected buying it because others felt the cord is too short. In my opinion, it’s long enough but if you have to plug in away from your ironing board, that may hinder. For me, it’s not a problem. Glad I bought it

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron

03/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great little iron

Very pleased with this. I wanted one not too heavy and this furs the bill. It has a lovely pointed top to iron into those difficult places too. Easy to fill and good rate of steam. It suits me perfectly.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1751/89 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Than predecessor range Comfort