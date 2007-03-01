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  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    1700 series Steam iron

    GC1705/01

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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    1700 series Steam iron

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    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Speed shaped soleplate

    • Steam 17g/min
    • Aluminium soleplate
    • Anti-calc
    • 1400 Watts
    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

    This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

    The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

    The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

    The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

    Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

    Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1400
      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1,06
      Product dimensions
      26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

    • Easy to use

      Control
      • Temperature ready light
      • Variable steam settings
      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Fast heat-up
      Yes

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1,8  m
      Additional comfort
      180 degree cord freedom
      Safe in use
      Exceeds international drop test standards
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      180  ml

    • Crease removal

      Continuous steam
      Up to 17 gr/min
      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern
      Spray
      Yes
      Reaching tricky areas
      Pointed tip

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