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    Steam iron

    GC1420/27

    Overall Rating / 5
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    1 award

    Simple, fast and effective

    There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its uniquely designed steam holes and non-stick soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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    Steam iron

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    Simple, fast and effective

    With self-clean

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

    Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Iron temperature-ready light

    Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

    The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

    Less refilling with large 200 ml water tank

    Less refilling with the extra-large 200 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Specially designed steam holes for best steam flow

    The specially designed steam hole pattern ensures the best steam flow, removing creases most efficiently.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.06  kg

    • Easy to use

      Refill any time
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      200  ml

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      17  g/min
      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      1200  W

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