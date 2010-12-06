2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rip and play music instantly
For unlimited music enjoyment, the FWM377 offers a 3-CD changer, 30-hours non-stop playback and ability to rip all your music - from CDs, tapes and Tuner - directly to a USB device. Plus, Max Sound and Dynamic Bass Boost ensure great sound!
With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hearts18741
06/12/2010
United Kingdom
Philips mini Hi-Fi
Wow, what a great decision it was to get this product, great sound, functionality and ample power (volume) output for my needs, stylish looks added to the great service, I'm well pleased.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM377 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWM377 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System