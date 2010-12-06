ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM377/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Rip and play music instantly

For unlimited music enjoyment, the FWM377 offers a 3-CD changer, 30-hours non-stop playback and ability to rip all your music - from CDs, tapes and Tuner - directly to a USB device. Plus, Max Sound and Dynamic Bass Boost ensure great sound!

See all benefits

for non-stop enjoyment

Rip and play music instantly

240W RMS total power

240W RMS total power

2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/12/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips mini Hi-Fi

Wow, what a great decision it was to get this product, great sound, functionality and ample power (volume) output for my needs, stylish looks added to the great service, I'm well pleased.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM377 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWM377 MP3 Mini Hi-Fi System

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.