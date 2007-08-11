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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM185/98

Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

Experience uninterrupted enjoyment of your CD/MP3/WMA songs for up to 10 hours on the FWM185. Extend your music pleasure by listening to your tunes at home from your portable player - with USB Direct and MP3 player-in.

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with USB Direct playback

Listen to favorite MP3-CD music in rich sound

  • MP3-CD playback

  • USB Direct

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

AM/ FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Stereo cassette deck

Stereo cassette deck

120W RMS total output power

120W RMS total output power

This system has 120W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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