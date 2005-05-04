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2 year warranty

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  • Single product shot

Discontinued

FWM15 Mini Hi-Fi System

FWM15/21M

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Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

Full range Bass Reflex Speaker System

Bass Reflex Speakers delivers a deep bass experience. Differ from conventional loudspeakers, the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer optimizes the low frequency roll-off. The result is a deep controlled bass and low distortion. Combined with the response of the woofer, it extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

2x10W RMS / 600W PMPO

3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

3-disc changer for convenient multi-disc playback

With a three-disc changer for music playback, you can choose between three different CDs inside the device at any one time. This convenient feature allows you to savor a variety of music while saving you precious time from changing CDs frequently.

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