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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

DVD Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD872/98

Ideal TV pal with superb sound

Enhance your entertainment experience with the stylish FWD872 - chill out or party on with potent sounds boosted by Max Sound and 3-step DBB for instant and powerful bass. Plus, enjoy your photos and music directly from your USB devices.

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Powerful yet clear bass sounds

Ideal TV pal with superb sound

DivX playback for high compression video

With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, memory cards and DVD-video. DivX CDs can be played back on selected DVD players, DVD Recorders and Home Theater Systems.

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

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