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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD18/98

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 1200W PMPO.

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with USB Direct

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

  • DVD/CD playback

  • USB Direct

Play DVD, MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

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Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total power

This system has 1200W PMPO / 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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