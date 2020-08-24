2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM64FD175B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
64GB
Motion Edition 3.2
USB Type-C
Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
A useful 64GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.