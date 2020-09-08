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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Packaging photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Main in-use photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 3100 series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Product in Use Photo Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
  • Packaging photograph Philips 4000 Series Fully automatic espresso machines EP4050/10

Discontinued

4000 SeriesFully automatic espresso machines

EP4050/10

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.

See all benefits

Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

  • 8 Beverages

  • Integrated milk carafe

  • Silver

  • AquaClean

Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

Enjoy 8 beverages at your fingertips

Enjoy 8 beverages at your fingertips

Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

08/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

For the love of coffee☕☕☕

I would definitely recommend this coffee machine .easy instructions.. Taste like restaurant coffeeshop coffee

Pros

Easy instructions . Coffee made within minutes

Cons

Nothing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines

Date of Use 2020-05-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines

Date of Use 2020-05-08

01/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Great value for money!

Very happy with my Coffee Machine, it has all the functions of the more expensive models, easy to use. Highly recommended!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.