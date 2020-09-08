2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee
In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.
8 Beverages
Integrated milk carafe
Silver
AquaClean
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Waydee
08/09/2020
South Africa
For the love of coffee☕☕☕
I would definitely recommend this coffee machine .easy instructions.. Taste like restaurant coffeeshop coffee
Pros
Easy instructions . Coffee made within minutes
Cons
Nothing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines
Date of Use 2020-05-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines
Date of Use 2020-05-08
Paddy
01/10/2019
South Africa
Great value for money!
Very happy with my Coffee Machine, it has all the functions of the more expensive models, easy to use. Highly recommended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 4000 Series EP4050/10 Fully automatic espresso machines
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.