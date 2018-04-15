2 year warranty
Discontinued
Experience true fidelity
Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.
Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.
4.6
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mazzy123
15/04/2018
United Kingdom
Best ever sound quality!
I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker
KingJohn
26/10/2012
United Kingdom
Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.
Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker
MrSmartyPants
20/12/2011
United Kingdom
Truly an iOS Speakerdock for Audiophiles
The Fidelio Primo looks and sounds absolutely fantastic. It's made of sheets of wood to form a beautifully carved-looking device which is a sight to behold. The attention to detail is quite evident in the DS9000. The dock connector, for example, has been engineered to accept any iDevice. Even my 2003 iPod works with it perfectly without the need for an annoying, fiddly adaptor. Having purchased and used the Fidelio Primo for a month, I am truly smitten. This ranks as one of the best technology purchases I have ever made, alongside the iPad 2, MacBook Air, Cowon D2 and Sennheiser HD 595. Audiophiles will truly appreciate the Fidelio's sound quality, and this is no mean feat for a speakerdock. The fact is, the Fidelio Primo doesn't just sound good "for a speakerdock". It sounds spectacular, period. I challenge you to find a competitor that sounds better. Philips engineers, if you're reading this: I tip my hat.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS9000 docking speaker