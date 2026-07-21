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2 year warranty
docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Discontinued
Support
DS7530/12
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Quick start guide
EU Declaration of conformity
All (5)
What is the system requirement for the iOS App?
Can I receive SMS and notifications while my phone is docked?
What is Bluetooth?
Can I use any Bluetooth device with my Philips dock?
How to clean my Philips device?