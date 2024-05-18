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USB power bank

DLP1810CV/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A & USB C charging ports

  • Li polymer battery

  • Silver

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

5V/3A fast charging

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great product

recommend, worth the price, battery last long(3-4 phone fully charging)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2023-05-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DLP1810CV USB power bank

Date of Use 2023-05-18

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