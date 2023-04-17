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  • Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank

    USB power bank

    DLP1810CB/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Slim and powerful power bank

    Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C 3A quick charge and dual USB-A to charge your latest device.

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    USB power bank

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    Slim and powerful power bank

    with a portable back-up power pack

    • 10,000 mAh
    • USB A & USB C charging ports
    • Li polymer battery
    • Black

    LED power-indicator light

    The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

    Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

    Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

    3 USB ports charge three devices simultaneously

    3 USB ports to charge three devices simultaneously

    Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

    Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

    Technical Specifications

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      40  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      36
      Length
      15.7  inch
      Width
      35  cm
      Gross weight
      11  kg
      Height
      22.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13549 6
      Width
      13.8  inch
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Nett weight
      8.28  kg
      Gross weight
      24.251  lb
      Nett weight
      18.254  lb
      Tare weight
      2.72  kg
      Tare weight
      5.997  lb

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Length
      7.5  inch
      Width
      10.7  cm
      Height
      20.5  cm
      Width
      4.2  inch
      Height
      8.1  inch
      Nett weight
      1.38  kg
      Gross weight
      1.75  kg
      Nett weight
      3.042  lb
      Gross weight
      3.858  lb
      Tare weight
      0.37  kg
      Tare weight
      0.816  lb
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13549 3

    • Compatibility

      Works with the following
      USB charged devices

    • Power

      Battery Capacity
      10000mAh 37Wh
      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Power input
      USB 5V/2A
      Output
      USB C 5V/3A USB1 & 2 : 5V/2.1 A

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      19.5  cm
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Height
      7.7  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13549 9
      Width
      3.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.28  kg
      Depth
      1.2  inch
      Nett weight
      0.23  kg
      Gross weight
      0.617  lb
      Nett weight
      0.507  lb
      Tare weight
      0.05  kg
      Tare weight
      0.110  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      14.67  cm
      Width
      6.9  cm
      Depth
      1.58  cm
      Width
      2.7  inch
      Height
      5.8  inch
      Depth
      0.6  inch
      Weight
      0.225  kg
      Weight
      0.496  lb

    • Accessories

      Cables
      USB-C charging cable

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