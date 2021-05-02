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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Selfie stick

DLK3605L/00

Simple and convenient Selfie stick

The product body adopts a sliding and retractable handle that can be easily reduced into a tripod and a remote control that can be separated by the body. Angle adjustable, wider field of vision.

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One button control

Simple and convenient Selfie stick

Easily adjustable knob provides 360 degree viewing angles

Easily adjustable knob provides 360 degree viewing angles

Securely locks and releases phone by mere push of a finger

Securely locks and releases phone by mere push of a finger

Foldable plug for optimal portability

The plug is designed in such a way that it can be folded when not in use to increase portability when on the go.

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