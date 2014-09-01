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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Universal Folio case

DLK03043B/97

One for all and all for one

For landscape and portrait viewing and stylus holder wherever you need for business or entertainment. This attractive hairline folio and high-quality liner offers every convenience for the professional on the go with secure protection.

See all benefits

Features 360 degree rotation

One for all and all for one

  • 9" - 10"

  • Golden

Case size fits for most of the popular tablets

Case size fits for most of the popular tablets

Fits and protects most of the popular tablets

Securely holds and protects your tablets

Case size fits for most of the popular tablets, securely holds and protects your tablets

Adjustable multi-angle viewing mode

Adjustable multi-angle viewing mode with 360 degree rotation for landscape and portrait viewing

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 303 kB
  • 20 July 2026

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