2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK03043B/97
One for all and all for one
For landscape and portrait viewing and stylus holder wherever you need for business or entertainment. This attractive hairline folio and high-quality liner offers every convenience for the professional on the go with secure protection.
9" - 10"
Golden
Fits and protects most of the popular tablets
Case size fits for most of the popular tablets, securely holds and protects your tablets
Adjustable multi-angle viewing mode with 360 degree rotation for landscape and portrait viewing