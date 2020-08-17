2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLC3106T/00
3-in-1 cable
Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectors into 1. You will only need this cable for all your mobile devices.
Sync and Charge
2 m
A great spare or replacement of Apple Lightning cable
The included 30-pin to USB cable is essential for syncing your iPhone or iPod with iTunes, and for charging via your computer or USB charger. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace the one you lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
Works with any of your existing USB-based power sources – wall, auto or computer – for convenient charging when you need it.
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