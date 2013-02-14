2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound tower
Bring out the best from your CD or iPod/iPhone/iPad with wide, immersive & crystal-clear sound - thanks to LivingSound & PureDigital. This 3.1 Philips DCM5090/10 Docking system features a subwoofer, 200W power output & an easy-to-use dock.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Philips' patent-pending LivingSound vastly expands the sweet spot (the ideal listening location in your room) so you can enjoy truly immersive music over a wider area. Combining various sound processes, LivingSound recovers the richness and spatial details of the soundstage that are often lost with a compact stereo system. The effect is a larger than expected sweet spot - one that is extensively and evenly distributed around the room. Now your music enjoyment is not confined to the traditionally narrow area anymore. Enjoy optimum stereo sound in a wider area.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
4.7
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Stevie64
14/02/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent music system
Excellent music system, great sound quality easy to use, plays Cd's Ipod Mp3 radio Looks good and is a feature in the room
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system
Stevie64
14/02/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent music system
Excellent music system, great sound quality easy to use, plays Cd's Ipod Mp3 radio Looks good and is a feature in the room
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system
cobe123
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Awesome product
Stylish design, impeccable sound quality and works well with iPods and iPads.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM5090 docking sound system