2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM3060/12
Sound system that fits your home
Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips DCM3060/12 micro music system delivers brilliant sound in style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
40W
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
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