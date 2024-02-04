2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Play and charge your iPhone/iPod with the Philips sleek micro music system. Sleek, flat and wall-mountable, it fits any decor. Enjoy music from CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB Direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.
dock for iPhone/iPod
This system has 20W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Orca8
04/02/2024
South Africa
Great sound quality
I have had these speakers since about 2012 or so and I gave them away to a family member for a few years when it started to malfunction with certain button presses. I realise after getting it back recently that I missed the sound of this system so much. This is after getting more expensive gear and yet none of it matched what I got from these. Can I please get info on the tuning of the speakers and what I could look for that would be similar tuned? I’m just worried about these speaker’s longevity due to its age now and the buttons are malfunctioning.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Date of Use 2022-02-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Date of Use 2022-02-04
Mini23
24/07/2011
United Kingdom
Great product
Great product, good sound quality, really pleased, fits well where intended!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
bubbles6
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Sleek and Stylish
Looks great. Very compact and can sit just about anywhere in house. Will look great with any furniture. Sound is good for a micro system,and a lot of features are packed into this great little unit.Used mainly as a speaker dock for I-phone and added bonus that it charges at same time. Would recommend this product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM292 Sleek micro sound system