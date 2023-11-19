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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Discontinued
Support
DC220/12
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Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (3)
Can my Philips device display the time in radio mode?
Can I use my Philips clock radio to charge my iPod?
My Philips clock is connected to power supply, why should I use battery as well?
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