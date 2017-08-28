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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Cordless phone

D1401B/90

Keep it simple

The Philips D140 Cordless Phone has all the essential functions you need. Just plug and play to enjoy calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D140 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.

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Keep it simple

  • 1.6" display/ amber backlight

Stay connected during power cuts via micro-USB power bank

The integrated micro-USB connector socket on the base unit ensures that the phone can stay powered via a pre-charged power bank, allowing you to make calls even if the power cuts out. The power bank charging feature supports most power bank products with which are able to provide a minimum output current below 85mA without automatic shutdown. Power bank sold separately.

Optimized antenna layout for great reception in any room

Optimized antenna layout for great reception in any room

Our optimized antenna layout ensures strong and stable reception – even in areas of the house where cordless transmission is difficult. Now you can take a call wherever you are in the house, and enjoy a long, uninterrupted conversation even as you walk around.

Textured back cover for non-slip grip

Textured back cover for non-slip grip

The rear of the handset is treated with a special texture for added comfort and better grip.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.