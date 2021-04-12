2 year warranty
Discontinued
CR2032P2L/40
Top quality technology for small devices
Provides a long lasting performance in everyday small electronic devices
3V
Lithium
In manufacturing excellent technology is being used to guarantee a reliable and long term performance.
The Lithium, Silver and Alkaline technologies offer a reliable maximum power and lifetime value for small devices.
Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.
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