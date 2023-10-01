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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTM2460/12

4

| (1) Review

HiFi stereo sound that fits your home

Connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously or use USB Direct, customize your sound with Digital Sound Control. Connect any music device through audio-in to reinvigorate your music. All in one slim, compact and wall mountable design.

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HiFi stereo sound that fits your home

  • Bluetooth®

  • with MULTIPAIR

Stream music over Bluetooth® with multi-device pairing

Stream music over Bluetooth® with multi-device pairing

Wireless Bluetooth® sound transmission is increasingly common in the world of sound systems, but most Bluetooth® compatible systems allow just one device to connect at a time. Multi-device pairing lets you pair up to three devices and switch between them instantly.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

01/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound and bass

I really like this product like the bass, sound quality and the sound really is like a 360 sound stereo system. Now what I don't too much like about it is that the cd drive isn't very great but or the connectivity is pretty good!

This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system

Date of Use 2021-10-01

This review was made for BTM2460 Micro music system

Date of Use 2021-10-01

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