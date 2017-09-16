So, the sound is fine and all that. It's worth getting, but some things are not great. The remote is TERRIBLE. It has a very tiny range. I live in a small room, and if I do not lean forward and point the remote directly towards the stereo in a completely unblocked path, it will not communicate. Also, some functions are ONLY available on the remote, which is fine, but I would like to be able to sync to perform bluetooth functions even if the remote was lost. I can't remember the other minor complaints. Mostly, the remote is TERRIBLE. So upsetting. Otherwise, a great stereo. Oh yeah, I would like to be able to toggle the stereo disconnecting from bluetooth after inactivity. I would like to be able to browse bluetooth history and set certain devices as "main". Stuff like that. Any device that can connect to bluetooth is going to have multiple inputs. I use mine as my computer speakers, but I often connect my phone. I want much easier ways to toggle these connections.