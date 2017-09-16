2 year warranty
Discontinued
BTM1360/12
Bring power to your tunes
Listen to digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth, or play MP3-CDs and CD-R/RW on this Philips micro system. Bass Reflex speakers and 30W maximum output power deliver booming bass and room filling sound.
Bluetooth®
USB port for charging
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
3.5
of 5
6
Reviews
Conflict24
16/09/2017
United Kingdom
Good value
Bought this micro system what a joy, considering the price it gives excellent results good tone ease of use, best I've had in a while
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Barhillbob
26/12/2016
United Kingdom
Sounds great!
Really happy with the sound quality of this unit from CD and USB stick. Love the minimal looks and feels substantial when you unpack it. Useful remote control too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
cmktiv
19/10/2017
South Africa
Good Bluetooth Stereo with several drawbacks
So, the sound is fine and all that. It's worth getting, but some things are not great. The remote is TERRIBLE. It has a very tiny range. I live in a small room, and if I do not lean forward and point the remote directly towards the stereo in a completely unblocked path, it will not communicate. Also, some functions are ONLY available on the remote, which is fine, but I would like to be able to sync to perform bluetooth functions even if the remote was lost. I can't remember the other minor complaints. Mostly, the remote is TERRIBLE. So upsetting. Otherwise, a great stereo. Oh yeah, I would like to be able to toggle the stereo disconnecting from bluetooth after inactivity. I would like to be able to browse bluetooth history and set certain devices as "main". Stuff like that. Any device that can connect to bluetooth is going to have multiple inputs. I use mine as my computer speakers, but I often connect my phone. I want much easier ways to toggle these connections.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTM1360 Micro music system