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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTB2670/12

HiFi stereo sound that fits your home

Listen to your smartphone tunes, stream your music library over Bluetooth and play MP3-CDs on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system.Then tune in to your favorite radio shows with DAB+ and FM compatibility.

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HiFi stereo sound that fits your home

  • Bluetooth

  • with MULTIPAIR

  • DAB+

Bluetooth standby mode always on for easy reconnection

Bluetooth standby mode always on for easy reconnection

After your smart device has been connected once, your Philips music system can be woken from standby mode by your smart device's Bluetooth function. This will also activate the Bluetooth source, making it quick and easy to stream music, any time.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Fast and efficient USB charging for your smart device

Fast and efficient USB charging for your smart device

The USB port isn't just for music playback. The intelligent USB power management system enables a 2A fast charging current to rapidly charge your smart device when the music system is in standby mode.

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